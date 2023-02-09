Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle Calhoun Co. incident

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was pronounced deceased after a two-car incident in Calhoun County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, drivers of a Toyota and an Infinity were traveling west on Sweet Bay Road when both cars hit a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road.

Troopers say the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane on Sweet Bay Road.

This incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

