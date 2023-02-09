SkyView
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle Calhoun Co. incident

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was pronounced deceased after a two-car incident in Calhoun County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, drivers of a Toyota and an Infinity were traveling west on Sweet Bay Road when both cars hit a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road.

Troopers say the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane on Sweet Bay Road.

This incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

