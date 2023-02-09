One dead and one injured after two-vehicle collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Lee County, police say.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell the collision occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Liberty Hill Road at Gilbert Road.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on Liberty Hill Road when it was struck by a 2006 Toyota, traveling North on Gilbert Road.

After the collision the 2006 Toyota ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then a fence.

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the 2006 Toyota was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

