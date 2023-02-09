One dead after collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased after a fatal collision in Aiken County, police say.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred on Columbia Highway North, near Rogers Place, at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said, a Honda motorcycle was traveling North on Columbia Highway when the driver struck a Peterbilt tractor trailer, traveling South on Columbia Highway. The driver of the trailer was struck while attempting a left turn onto a private drive.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the trailer sustained no injuries.

