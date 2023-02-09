SkyView
North Charleston toddler missing since January found safe

North Charleston Police say a 15-month-old reported missing in late January has been found.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 15-month-old reported missing in late January has been found.

The boy, who police said had been last seen on Jan. 25 when a parent picked him up for visitation, has been returned to family members.

Police said the child’s mother, who picked him up, did not return the boy and refused to tell his father, who has custody, where the toddler was.

An arrest warrant had been issued for custodial interference through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to North Charleston Police.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said any charges would be filed by Berkeley County deputies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

