FOIA law changes under consideration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina.

A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.

South Carolina’s FOIA laws impact public bodies supported by public funds. This includes state and local agencies, school boards, and city councils. Current law in the state does not have a timeline but does require a timely response.

The new bill would require the court to schedule actions within ten days if it can’t make a final ruling at an initial hearing. These scheduling actions would be filed within six months of an initial filing and can’t be extended more than one year.

3327 by Nevin Smith on Scribd

