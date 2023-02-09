SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Days for Friday and Saturday for heavy rain

By Adam Clark
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances move in Friday afternoon and stick around for the weekend. First Alert Weather Days for both Friday and Saturday for around 1-3″ is possible with localized flooding a concern.

WATCH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ADAM CLARK’S LATEST FORECAST

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Expect a mild night tonight with a 50% chance of showers.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a 100% chance of rain for the afternoon, it could be heavy at times.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as well with a 100% chance of rain. Downpours will be heaviest during the evening.
  • Showers linger into Sunday with high temps near 50, 80% chance.
  • 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected from Friday to Sunday.
  • Sunshine returns Monday with mid 60s.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Clouds stick around tonight and temperatures are MILD! Lows are in the upper 50s. We have a 50% chance of rain showers late tonight.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for heavy rain, especially into the afternoon hours. There’s a 100% chance of showers and rain. High temps are in the mid 60s. A low pressure system moves in from the southwest bringing the rain showers for the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday is also a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for more heavy rain. This time it looks to be in the late afternoon into the evening chances are again around 100%. Once it’s all said and done we could see 1-3″ of rain. Another low moves in from the Gulf and pushes off the coast of the Carolinas which brings a heavy swath for the evening and overnight. It is much cooler with highs near 51, so it’s going to be a cold miserable rain!

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

We’ve increased the chance of rain to 80% Sunday. It looks like light showers with cold temps. We could see some snow/rain mix in the Upstate of SC as colder air moves in there. But none is expected for the Midlands as high temperatures reach the low 50s to upper 40s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Around 1-3″ is possible once it’s all said and done and the low pressure exits to our northeast. This could lead to localized flooding so please be careful during this time.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Monday is dry and high pressure builds bringing sunny skies. It also warms up with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Tuesday is also on the mild side and dry with lows in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers (50%) with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday: Rain showers, especially in the afternoon/evening is at 100%. Highs are in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain (100%) with highs in the low 50s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Sunday: 80% chance of some showers. Lows are near 40 and highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Upper 30s to start and highs reaching the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday: Upper 60s with a 50% chance of showers.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal details alleged financial crimes as bomb threat disrupts murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
Colleton County courthouse
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Feb. 9, 2023
WIS First Alert Weather: Feb. 9, 2023
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER, Sunrise, 2/8/23