FIRST ALERT WEATHER Days for Friday and Saturday for heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances move in Friday afternoon and stick around for the weekend. First Alert Weather Days for both Friday and Saturday for around 1-3″ is possible with localized flooding a concern.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Expect a mild night tonight with a 50% chance of showers.

First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a 100% chance of rain for the afternoon, it could be heavy at times.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as well with a 100% chance of rain. Downpours will be heaviest during the evening.

Showers linger into Sunday with high temps near 50, 80% chance.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected from Friday to Sunday.

Sunshine returns Monday with mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Clouds stick around tonight and temperatures are MILD! Lows are in the upper 50s. We have a 50% chance of rain showers late tonight.

wis (WIS)

Friday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for heavy rain, especially into the afternoon hours. There’s a 100% chance of showers and rain. High temps are in the mid 60s. A low pressure system moves in from the southwest bringing the rain showers for the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Saturday is also a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for more heavy rain. This time it looks to be in the late afternoon into the evening chances are again around 100%. Once it’s all said and done we could see 1-3″ of rain. Another low moves in from the Gulf and pushes off the coast of the Carolinas which brings a heavy swath for the evening and overnight. It is much cooler with highs near 51, so it’s going to be a cold miserable rain!

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We’ve increased the chance of rain to 80% Sunday. It looks like light showers with cold temps. We could see some snow/rain mix in the Upstate of SC as colder air moves in there. But none is expected for the Midlands as high temperatures reach the low 50s to upper 40s.

wis (WIS)

Around 1-3″ is possible once it’s all said and done and the low pressure exits to our northeast. This could lead to localized flooding so please be careful during this time.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Monday is dry and high pressure builds bringing sunny skies. It also warms up with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Tuesday is also on the mild side and dry with lows in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers (50%) with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday: Rain showers, especially in the afternoon/evening is at 100%. Highs are in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain (100%) with highs in the low 50s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Sunday: 80% chance of some showers. Lows are near 40 and highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Upper 30s to start and highs reaching the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday: Upper 60s with a 50% chance of showers.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.