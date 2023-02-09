SkyView
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business

Deputies are searching for a missing truck that was stolen from a Manning area business.
Deputies are searching for a missing truck that was stolen from a Manning area business.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel.

Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Authorities added diesel fuel was stolen from the business as well. Investigators are also asking other agencies in the area for any information because the theft lines up with other recent burglaries in the area.

The stolen truck’s information is in the NCIC database said detectives

If you have any information regarding the truck, please contact the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.

