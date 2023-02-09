Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel.

Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Authorities added diesel fuel was stolen from the business as well. Investigators are also asking other agencies in the area for any information because the theft lines up with other recent burglaries in the area.

The stolen truck’s information is in the NCIC database said detectives

If you have any information regarding the truck, please contact the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.