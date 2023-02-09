Live: Day 14: Alex Murdaugh murder trial, close friend could testify

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) -The Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial day 14

Day 14 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial:



Alex’s former best friend Chris Wilson takes the stand. He had emotional testimony last week during an in-camera hearing where he described how Alex stole from him.



Today the jury hears his story.



📸: POOL pic.twitter.com/bW55YpkfIZ — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) February 9, 2023

Update from day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial:



A bomb threat disrupted proceedings for several hours, and jurors heard testimony from Alex’s former paralegal who described his erratic work habits, his stealing and cover-up.



MORE: https://t.co/MSl9hcngxJ pic.twitter.com/huZHkzePwE — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) February 9, 2023

Previous coverage:

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The most surprising moment in day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial did not come from testimony, but from a bomb threat called into the Colleton County Courthouse.

Presiding Judge Clifton Newman calmy made the announcement that everyone in the courthouse had to evacuate at 12:30 P.M. The trial resumed nearly three hours later after it was determined that the threat was a hoax.

WIS witnessed Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s surviving son, along with his brother John Marvin, being escorted out by deputies.

Law enforcement told both the general public and members of the media to move across the street as they worked to investigate.

Both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office secured the area.

Earlier this morning, Alex’s former paralegal, Annette Griswold, took the stand. She said that she witnessed suspicious behavior from Alex in the months leading up to the killings.

Griswold described Alex as “the Tasmanian Devil,” and testified that his work habits were erratic.

She worked with him for nine years at PMPED, now known as the Parker Law Group.

Alex’s demeanor changed after the boat crash involving his son Paul that killed Mallory Beach in 2019, Griswold testified.

He became more isolated, secretive and seemed tense, she said.

Griswold said Alex would often tell her to change checks she had made out to Forge Consulting, a legitimate structured settlement firm, to just Forge.

This was a fake company that Alex had created to steal money from clients and the firm, Griswold testified.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand, isn’t the name of the company Forge Consulting?’” she said. “And he described it to me, he said, ‘Think of it like Forge Consulting is the large company and Forge is kind of under that umbrella of it.”

She said this did not seem right to her, but she kept quiet and trusted Alex.

Griswold testified about $792,000 in missing fees from the Mack Trucks/Ferris case.

After the murders, everyone at the firm went into “momma bear mode,” rallying to Alex’s aid, according to Griswold.

“Were you at all concerned about finding out what happened to these Ferris fees after that happened?” Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Griswold.

“What Ferris fees?” she said.

“What Ferris fees?” Waters responded.

“Yea, what Ferris fees?” Griswold responded. “That was the furthest thing on my mind.”

She said the entire firm was scared for their safety and the safety of the Murdaugh family.

It was not until three months later, on September 2, 2021, that she thought about the missing funds again.

When reviewing files, she noticed a check “kind of floated like a feather to the ground.”

That check, which was made payable to the fake Forge company and signed by Murdaugh, was all the proof Griswold needed of Alex’s stealing and cover-up.

Alex had previously told Griswold that he did not have this check, and felt betrayed.

“I said, ‘He’s been lying this whole time,’” Griswold said when asked what she realized at that point. “He had these funds, he lied to me. That feeling in the back of my mind was correct, unfortunately. He did take these funds. Because when I flipped the check over, I also saw that he had deposited it by mobile deposit.”

On cross examination of Griswold, the defense sought to paint Murdaugh as a family man and a good person to work for.

Griswold was the fourth person to identify Alex’s voice in the video taken by Paul at the kennels just minutes before prosecutors say he and Alex’s wife Maggie were murdered.

She told Waters that she was “100 percent sure” that it was Alex.

Alex has asserted he was never there.

Earlier today, the defense established on cross examination of SLED forensics expert Megan Fletcher that the gunshot residue found on the blue raincoat recovered from the home of Alex’s mother after the murders could have been there for years.

When court resumed after the hours-long recess following the bomb threat, Dwight Falkofske, an FBI data analyst testified.

He looked into encrypted data from Murdaugh’s Suburban.

One key takeaway from his testimony is that data from the vehicle shows that Alex stayed at his mother’s home for 20 minutes the night of the murders, confirming caretaker Shelley Smith’s version of events.

Smith testified on Monday that Alex confronted her after the murders and told her he was at the house for 30 or 40 minutes.

