WATCH: County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents

By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders in Richland County are discussing improvement plans for Alvin S. Glenn Thursday.

At 1 p.m. a conference is scheduled with county administrator Leonardo Brown and the county attorney Patrick Wright. Organizers said the county will discuss the steps underway to improve the detention center.

Brown called the work at the detention center challenging, “Staffing is a big concern at the facility.” He said that part of the county’s response to a need for staffing has included raising the minimum salary to $40,000. Other improvements the county has worked toward include adding referral and retention bonuses. Brown said the county has moved to bring in third-party staff to provide support.

Brown said the county is moving to renovate plumbing issues. He also shared that the county is contracting to provide a separate area for attorney-client interactions. New cameras and security locking measures are being planned for the center.

WIS’ Chris Joseph asked Brown about the door lock security at the facility. Brown explained that some of the older locks at the facility have been compromised and a rolling update to those units is underway.

The center has recently been the center of controversy and calls for change.

Earlier this year a corrections officer was arrested after an inappropriate relationship was discovered. In 2022 the detention center was sued by the family of a man who died in custody and was eaten by rats.

In early February three corrections officers were arrested from the facility. One was charged with accepting bribes from an inmate, and another was accused of alerting inmates before contraband searches. A third was accused of smuggling cell phones and other contraband into the center.

Five people were also charged in connection to the death of a detention center inmate on Jan. 27th.

In response to these incidents, the South Carolina Department of Corrections warned the county to implement updates or it will mandate changes.

