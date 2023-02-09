Blythewood High School alumnus makes history at WCU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blythewood High School graduate Tre Jackson (2019), made Western Carolina University history in the school’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The fourth-year guard scored 47 points in a 95-91 win over Wofford College Terriers.

According to a press release, Jackson’s 47 points are seventh-most in a single game and are the most scored by a WCU player since Kevin Martin tallied 46 points against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22, 2002.

In his performance, Jackson had the highest point total in a single game during the Division I era according to available records. He had the top offensive showcase in the Southern Conference this season.

Jackson also tied the WCU record for field goals made in a game with 14 and shares the mark with seven other players. Jackson also went 8-for15 behind the arc and was a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

Western Carolina had a 40-point scorer and a 30-point scorer tonight. @CatamountMBB is the first D-I team this season to have teammates do that 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUos0D3ey0 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 9, 2023

Russell Jones, a Westwood High School alumnus, added 11 points in the win.

The Catamounts head to Furman on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off against the Paladins. Saturday’s game will be available through ESPN+.

