Blythewood High School alumnus makes history at WCU

Blythewood High School alumnus makes history in WCU's win over Wofford.
Blythewood High School alumnus makes history in WCU's win over Wofford.(Western Carolina University)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blythewood High School graduate Tre Jackson (2019), made Western Carolina University history in the school’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The fourth-year guard scored 47 points in a 95-91 win over Wofford College Terriers.

According to a press release, Jackson’s 47 points are seventh-most in a single game and are the most scored by a WCU player since Kevin Martin tallied 46 points against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22, 2002.

In his performance, Jackson had the highest point total in a single game during the Division I era according to available records. He had the top offensive showcase in the Southern Conference this season.

Jackson also tied the WCU record for field goals made in a game with 14 and shares the mark with seven other players. Jackson also went 8-for15 behind the arc and was a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

Russell Jones, a Westwood High School alumnus, added 11 points in the win.

The Catamounts head to Furman on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off against the Paladins. Saturday’s game will be available through ESPN+.

