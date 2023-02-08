Youth Mental Health Awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the uptick of mass shootings across the country-- coupled with incidents of violence in the Midlands --the free resources, and services offered by NAMI Mid-Carolina are needed NOW more than ever. some tips to help parents check in with their child.

Executive Director of NAMI Mid Carolina, Zenethia “Zee” Brown discusses signs to look out for and ways to start the mental health conversation with your child.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.