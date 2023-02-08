Water main break leaves two Richland One schools without water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Richland District One schools are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break in the area.

Karen York, the Richland One Executive Director of Communications said St. Andrews Middle School and H.B. Rhame Elementary School are without water.

Benjamin Wildt with Columbia Water says they hope to have the main break fixed within the next six hours. A contractor hit the line while crews were working.

Workers are asking drivers in the area of I-20 and Broad River Road to drive slowly so crews can get the repair done safely.

District personnel is sending portable bathrooms and bottled water to the schools. As of now, there is no indication of sending students home for the day according to York.

