SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Watch: 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

By Marcus Flowers and Ashley Jones
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feb. 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre.

On the night of February 8, 1968, three Black college students from South Carolina State University were killed and 28 others were wounded by police after peacefully protesting on campus.

The students were being denied entry to a local bowling alley. The incident was labeled one of the most violent nights in South Carolina history.

Watch the commemoration ceremony below:

55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
According to KCSD, a 15-year-old is now in custody after a stabbing incident.
Teen suspect stabbed adoptive family in deadly incident
CPD is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a...
Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Alan Wilson releases statement on S.C. Supreme Court's ruling in denial of his petition
Attorney General releases statement on S.C. Supreme Court’s decision on rehearing Fetal Heartbeat law
55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER, Sunrise, 2/8/23