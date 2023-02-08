Watch: 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feb. 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre.

On the night of February 8, 1968, three Black college students from South Carolina State University were killed and 28 others were wounded by police after peacefully protesting on campus.

The students were being denied entry to a local bowling alley. The incident was labeled one of the most violent nights in South Carolina history.

Watch the commemoration ceremony below:

55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

