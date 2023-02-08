Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle.

The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on Highway 1221 on Belfast Road when Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, 35-year-old Angelo Santell Ruff ran away from the vehicle on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle according to detectives.

The deputy was able to take the Ruff down and place him into custody. He allegedly had a backpack full of assorted drugs, money, and guns said, investigators.

Drugs that were found allegedly in the backpack Ruff was carrying. (Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to the area of O’Neal Street where the vehicle was last seen.

Law enforcement officers viewed the vehicle and then saw Darby walking near Bess Street. Deputies then recovered the vehicle that Darby had parked nearby.

During a check of the vehicle’s registration, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C. according to investigators.

“With this patrol activity, we have been able to take off the street career criminals, drugs, and guns. We are committed to this service and the protection of our children and citizens of Newberry County,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

“This was a large and vast type of drugs. The suspects had firearms, which they could not possess legally. People dealing these drugs also breed violence in our communities,” continued Sheriff Foster.

Both Darby and Ruff are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending the service of warrants.

Darby is being charged with the following crimes:

Driving with a suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon/ammo by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, and trafficking crack cocaine.

Darby also is presently on community supervision for attempted murder according to Sheriff Foster.

Ruff is being charged with the following crimes:

resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon/ammo by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, and trafficking crack cocaine.

