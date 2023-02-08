SkyView
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say

Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other.(Live 5/File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area.

Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, an SCHP Trooper noticed a person walking along Highway 378 near the area of the third incident.

The man was found with a weapon and cash.

Investigators say he also fits the description of the suspect seen in video recordings at three of the locations around the time of the incidents.

The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis expressed his concern for the victims of these violent crimes who experienced being held at gunpoint during a robbery and his gratitude that none of the victims were physically harmed.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Deputies and investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

