Sumter man in critical condition after being shot during home invasion

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting at a Tudor Street home on Tuesday night.

On Feb. 7, 2023, police officers responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. and learned that a victim was being taken by a private vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey.

The victim was later taken to a Columbia hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say an initial investigation indicated a group of armed suspects entered the house and shot resident Marquis Hicks, 23.

Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the suspects ran from the home.

The incident is considered isolated, and investigators are working to identify any suspects involved.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything in the area is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward is available for information leading to arrests in the case.

