SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter man in critical condition after being shot during home invasion

A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting in Sumter on Tuesday...
A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting in Sumter on Tuesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting at a Tudor Street home on Tuesday night.

On Feb. 7, 2023, police officers responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. and learned that a victim was being taken by a private vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey.

The victim was later taken to a Columbia hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say an initial investigation indicated a group of armed suspects entered the house and shot resident Marquis Hicks, 23.

Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the suspects ran from the home.

The incident is considered isolated, and investigators are working to identify any suspects involved.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything in the area is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward is available for information leading to arrests in the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen...
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday, then Heavy rain for Friday and Saturday
A collision causes a traffic signal light outage at Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box