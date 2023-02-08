SkyView
Soda City Live: Valentine's Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What better way to share the love on Valentine’s Day than supporting a local restaurant!

Market on Main and Market Party Express offering ample opportunities to wine and dine for V-day.

Saturday, Feb. 11th and Sunday, Feb. 12th with a three course meal, along with their regular dinner menu at 4:30 p.m.

The V-Day menu will be exclusive on Valentine’s Day.

Also, on Valentine’s Day a five course menu will be available at Market Party Express.

www.marketonmain.com

https://www.marketpartyexpress.com/event-details/valentines-wine-dinner

