Soda City Live: On Patrol Live catches a deputy saving a young man’s life

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Patrol Live is a spin-off from LIVE PD- allowing viewers to go on Patrol with Law Enforcement as they deal with the day-to-day.

This past weekend during an episode of “On Patrol Live,” Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was credited with saving a young man from jumping off a bridge in Columbia. Corporal Fitzsimmons joined Soda City Live to tell the heroic story.

The video is courtesy of On Patrol: Live and REELZ.

Latest News

