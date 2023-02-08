Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - February is American Heart Month and we know by now-eating well and staying active contributes to positive heart health.

But what do when someone’s heart suddenly stops and there are no medical professionals around to assist?

Do you know CPR?

Lexington Medical Center has opportunities for civilians to learn a life saving skill.

https://www.lexmed.com/

