SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - February is American Heart Month and we know by now-eating well and staying active contributes to positive heart health.

But what do when someone’s heart suddenly stops and there are no medical professionals around to assist?

Do you know CPR?

Lexington Medical Center has opportunities for civilians to learn a life saving skill.

https://www.lexmed.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training
Soda City Live: Valentine's Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
Soda City Live: Valentine's Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesday with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Discovering Coral Conservation
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesday with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Discovering Coral Conservation
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesday with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Discovering Coral Conservation