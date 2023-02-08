SkyView
Senator Rick Scott pushes back on Social Security & Medicare cuts claim as President Biden is set to visit Florida

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is pushing back on President Joe Biden’s claim that Republicans have proposed sunsetting Social Security and Medicare.

Scott has proposed sunsetting all government programs after five years, then making Congress reauthorize them if they want to keep them around.

In a Wednesday morning statement, Senator Scott said, “Last night, Joe Biden rambled for a while, but it seems he forgot to share the facts: In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. This is clearly and obviously an idea aimed at dealing with ALL the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late. Joe Biden is confused… to suggest that this means I want to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie, and is a dishonest move… from a very confused President. Does he think I also intend to get rid of the U.S. Navy? Or the border patrol? Or air traffic control, maybe? This is the kind of fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would. I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words, or Chuck Schumer twisting my words – or by anyone else for that matter. HOWEVER, Biden and Democrats did, in fact, cut Medicare just last year. They lie about it and the liberal media covers for them. If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying… I’m here for it… I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment.”

President Joe Biden is expected to speak near Tampa Bay, Florida on Thursday. According to the White House, President Biden’ speech will focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare.

