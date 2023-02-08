SkyView
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital

An Ashland family welcomes their newest bundle of joy - on the side of the road! (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A family in Virginia welcomed a new child into the world inside their car at an intersection in late January.

Tyler Edwards and Logan Roop were excitedly waiting for their third child alongside their two daughters, Juniper and Harbor.

The moment finally arrived on Jan. 29 when Roop started having contractions.

“They were painful, but we went to the grocery store. We came home and cleaned, so I was moving and walking, I didn’t think it was urgent,” she told WWBT.

Nearly two hours after Roop’s contractions started, she said her water broke. Soon after, Logan’s husband grabbed their bags and packed the car to begin their trip to the hospital.

Roop said they planned to stop at one of their relative’s houses to drop off their children before heading to the hospital.

“I thought we had time,” Edwards said.

However, their plan quickly changed.

“We’re driving, and all of a sudden, my wife kind of sits up a little bit and says, ‘It’s coming,’” Edwards said.

The couple stopped at an intersection in Hanover, where Roop gave birth to their third child, Carolina Winn Edwards.

“My body was just kind of doing its own thing without me doing anything. I had no control over what was going on, so he gave me his jacket and I didn’t even push and her head came out,” Roop said. “She [the baby] landed on the floor and I just reacted. I stopped. I picked her up. I had to drive a little bit to pull over, and then I pulled over and called 911.”

Soon after, firefighters from the Farrington Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene to help out.

“First priority was to make sure everyone was OK and then get into the back of the ambulance,” Joey Viray, a firefighter with the department, said.

Nine days after Carolina was born, the family stopped by the Farrington Volunteer Fire Department to show their gratitude to the crew.

“This is our baby, and we appreciate all that you guys did,” Roop told the firefighters. “You guys may think it’s nothing, but it’s everything to us.”

In return, the department gave the family small tags with the names of those who worked the call.

A heartfelt memento to remember the extraordinary story behind this “miracle baby.”

“She’s just a little angel,” Roop said. “We are so blessed.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

