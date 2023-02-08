Richland School District Two leaders layout preventative safety measures during special meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School leaders are laying out new safety measures following a special board meeting.

The meeting was called in response to a string of bomb threats that sent several Midlands schools into a frenzy.

A nearly two-hour-long executive session with board members and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott could bring some solutions to an ongoing problem within schools across the Midlands.

“Tonight, in executive session we discussed several safety components that cannot be discussed in public,” said Richland School District Two Board Chair, Lindsay Agostini.

However, R2 leaders did share with the public some preventive actions they’ll be taking in the future. That includes working closely with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, meetings with principals to go over safety and security protocols, increasing pop-up metal detectors at schools, and educating students on the consequences of making school threats.

“Anybody who makes threats like this has to understand. One we’re going to catch you and two you’re going to be held accountable. There are going to be some serious consequences in this and we’re already seeing that already,” said Sheriff Leon Lott.

Sheriff Lott also explained how a student was able to send those threats on the school’s server.

Sheriff Lott says, “There was no hacking done. No hacking done whatsoever. We know exactly how he did it. It was just a simple email and protecting passwords. There was no rocket science to what that person did.”

Which is how the sheriff’s department was able to catch the 15-year-old suspect so quickly. While the threats caused a lot of panic among parents last week.

On Tuesday night, only one parent was in attendance.

“We have to be the change we want to see. So, if we want to support our kids we have to show our faces and make sure our voices are heard,” said parent, Cordell Brown.

“I urge that because one of the things we want to see is building that community trust that’s really important to me. I want people to know that they can trust us but also come to us with issues they may have,” said Angela Nash, Richland School District Two secretary.

Those preventative actions will begin on Thursday with a debriefing between Richland Two school administrators and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland School District Two Board Chair, Lindsay Agostini, says safety will be an ongoing discussion. The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, at the R2 headquarters.

