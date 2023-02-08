SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police charge and arrest a man in connection to a string of Dollar General robberies

Jeffery Lorenzo Millard II., was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection to a string of...
Jeffery Lorenzo Millard II., was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection to a string of Dollar General robberies.(The Sumter County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies.

Police say 26-year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Millard II., was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), received a report on Tuesday evening of an armed robbery at a Dollar General store located at 8265 Camden Highway in Rembert. The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, when deputies were notified of the robbery.

When deputies arrived on the scene, police said they were told by employees that the suspect came into the store and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at them while demanding to get the cash and not allowing them to leave the store.

According to police, the victims gave authorities a description of the suspect that matched the surveillance video, including the black handgun he was said to be carrying.

At 8:41 p.m., that same evening, SCSO dispatch received a report of a robbery in progress at another Dollar General at 4285 Camden Highway.

Police say the suspect had already fled the scene when deputies responded to the robbery.

According to police, deputies noted that the victim and witness’s description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect from the earlier robbery at 8265 Camden Highway.

A few minutes later, deputies received another report of an armed robbery at a third Dollar General on Myrtle Beach Highway, while they were still on the scene of the previous robberies.

Police say SCSO dispatch contacted the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) to see if they had any units nearby when they learned the suspect was still in the Myrtle Beach Highway store.

When SCHP arrived on the scene, they found a suspect that matched the early description made during the previous robberies in the parking lot and allegedly held him at gunpoint, say police.

Authorities said SCSO confirmed Miller indeed matched the description from witnesses and surveillance video.

Miller was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is currently awaiting his initial bond hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 1-888-CRIMESC, or through the app at p3tips.com###.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting in Sumter on Tuesday...
Sumter man in critical condition after being shot during home invasion
Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen...
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday, then Heavy rain for Friday and Saturday