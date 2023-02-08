Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones.

Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another.

During the traffic stop, police say investigators could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle before Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license.

As Jones was getting out of the vehicle, police say they could see a handgun in plain sight. Jones allegedly took off fleeing on foot as investigators went to handcuff him.

Police later responded to the area and set up a perimeter to search for Jones, who was later located on Walton Way and taken into custody.

According to police, Jones was charged with not having a South Carolina license, possession of alcohol by a person under 21, unlawful transportation of alcohol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Drugs and handgun the Newberry County Sheriff's Office allegedly found during Jone's arrest. (The Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Jones is currently detained in the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, police say.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

