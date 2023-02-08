SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina 83-74

South Carolina's Hayden Brown, left, dribbles around Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, during...
South Carolina's Hayden Brown, left, dribbles around Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall, made 12 of 25 from long range and 17 of 21 free throws. Sean East II added 15 points, Nick Honor had 14 and D’Moi Hodge 12 on four 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Hayden Brown added 19 points and Jacobi Wright had 11. The Gamecocks shot 52% from the floor but 13 of 21 (62%) from the free-throw line.

Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play. East and Honor each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Missouri is 17-0 when scoring at least 70 points.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi and Missouri is at Tennessee in Saturday games.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
Gamecocks hit the road to take on Mizzou
Gamecocks hit the road to take on Mizzou
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator
South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 1 South Carolina holds off No. 5 UConn in heated battle, 81-77