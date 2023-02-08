SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

A collision causes a traffic signal light outage at Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: American Heart Month Focuses on Life Saving CPR Training
Soda City Live: Valentine's Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
Soda City Live: Valentine's Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake near 12,000
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has topped 11,000 with thousands more still missing.
Rescuers race against time in Turkey and Syria after earthquake