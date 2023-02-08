Forge consulting prepares to take legal action in response to Alex Murdaugh’s schemes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Forge Consulting announced they plan to take legal action in response to Alex Murdaugh’s schemes that have harmed their business, reputation and credibility.

The consulting company said they are also preparing to take legal action in response to Bank of America’s part in the scheme after Murdaugh used their brand to allegedly defraud millions of dollars from his clients and colleagues.

Principal & Senior Settlement Consultant for Forge Michael Gunn testified on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the trial where Murdaugh is charged with the murder of his wife and son.

Gunn released the following statement following his testimony.

“Forge Consulting has been in business for over 20 years building our reputation on professionalism, experience and integrity. We’ve built our business on the truth and that’s exactly why we’re here today: to tell the truth. “I don’t know what happened that horrible night in Islandton when Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered. But I do know that Alex Murdaugh used our good name to defraud his clients, his law firm and countless others. I know that Bank of America could have stopped it all there with a single phone call to verify the truth. Unfortunately, that call was never made. I wonder how much tragedy could have been avoided if it was.”

