SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday, then Heavy rain for Friday and Saturday

By Adam Clark
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps climb into the mid 70s Thursday, then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Mild tonight with low 50s and partly cloudy skies.
  • Warm Thursday with a 20% chance of a few pm showers.
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday with a 100% chance of rain, some downpours could be heavy at times.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as well with an 80% chance of rain.
  • Rain will linger into early Sunday AM (50%) and temps will fall.
  • 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with lows near 51.

wis
wis(WIS)

Thursday is warm with mid 70s for the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. There’s a 20% chance of showers for the late afternoon and evening.

wis
wis(WIS)

A cold front and low pressure system approaches from the west Friday. This brings a 100% chance of rain for Friday and some of the rain could be heavy at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the day as some of the heavy rain could lead to some flooding in low lying areas.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The rain continues into Saturday as a low pressure system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. We have another First Alert Weather day for heavy downpours and continued rain. In all we could see around 2-3″ of rain is portions of the Midlands. Lows are down into the upper 40s and highs reach the low 50s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Some wrap around moisture comes Sunday from that low, as does some cooler air. We’ve bumped up the chance of rain to 50% for Sunday with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the upper 40s. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy Sunday.

wis
wis(WIS)

Monday is drier with lows in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy as high pressure moves back over the region.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows drop into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: More clouds with showers sliding in during the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 20%.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday: Periods of rain continue into the day (100%). Highs are in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain (80%) with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: 50% chance of early morning showers. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mid 30s to start and highs reaching the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
Alex Murdaugh murder jurors hear testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time, gunshot residue expert testifies
Day 12 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Judge Newman rules in favor of the...
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Latest News

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER, Sunrise, 2/8/23
WIS First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/07/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/07/2023