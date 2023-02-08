FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday, then Heavy rain for Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps climb into the mid 70s Thursday, then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Mild tonight with low 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Warm Thursday with a 20% chance of a few pm showers.

First Alert Weather Day Friday with a 100% chance of rain, some downpours could be heavy at times.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as well with an 80% chance of rain.

Rain will linger into early Sunday AM (50%) and temps will fall.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with lows near 51.

Thursday is warm with mid 70s for the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. There’s a 20% chance of showers for the late afternoon and evening.

A cold front and low pressure system approaches from the west Friday. This brings a 100% chance of rain for Friday and some of the rain could be heavy at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the day as some of the heavy rain could lead to some flooding in low lying areas.

The rain continues into Saturday as a low pressure system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. We have another First Alert Weather day for heavy downpours and continued rain. In all we could see around 2-3″ of rain is portions of the Midlands. Lows are down into the upper 40s and highs reach the low 50s.

Some wrap around moisture comes Sunday from that low, as does some cooler air. We’ve bumped up the chance of rain to 50% for Sunday with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the upper 40s. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy Sunday.

Monday is drier with lows in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy as high pressure moves back over the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows drop into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: More clouds with showers sliding in during the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 20%.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday: Periods of rain continue into the day (100%). Highs are in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain (80%) with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: 50% chance of early morning showers. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mid 30s to start and highs reaching the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

