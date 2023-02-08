SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box

A collision causes a traffic signal light outage at Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road.
A collision causes a traffic signal light outage at Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road this afternoon has taken out a signal light box in the area.

The collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way.

Police officers say the collision has been cleared but traffic signal lights are still out until a new signal light box can be installed.

LDP is directing traffic in the area and is asking residents to be careful if having to drive through the area.

Officers say the lights might be functional again late tonight.

