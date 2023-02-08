FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road this afternoon has taken out a signal light box in the area.

The collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way.

A collision causes a traffic signal light outage at Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road. (Lexington Police Department)

Police officers say the collision has been cleared but traffic signal lights are still out until a new signal light box can be installed.

LDP is directing traffic in the area and is asking residents to be careful if having to drive through the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT - AVOID SUNSET BLVD.



Due to a collision which destroyed the signal light box at Sunset Blvd./Hope Ferry Road, the signals lights are out.



Officers are directing traffic at this intersection. Drive alert if passing through the area.



— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 8, 2023

Officers say the lights might be functional again late tonight.

