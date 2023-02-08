Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom, where the Alex Murdaugh trial is taking place, has been evacuated.

A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel according to SLED.

The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat.

No additional information is available from SLED at this time. WIS will deliver updates when available. You can follow the trial here.

Video of Colleton County Courthouse being evacuated amid Murdaugh murder trial. pic.twitter.com/TcWeMcJZkp — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) February 8, 2023

