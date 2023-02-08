SkyView
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated

Colleton County courthouse
Colleton County courthouse(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom, where the Alex Murdaugh trial is taking place, has been evacuated.

A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel according to SLED.

The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat.

No additional information is available from SLED at this time. WIS will deliver updates when available. You can follow the trial here.

You can watch it here:

