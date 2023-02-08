Attorney General releases statement on S.C. Supreme Court’s decision on rehearing Fetal Heartbeat law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement regarding the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to not rehear its’ ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat law.

“As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands.”

The denial applies to all requests for rehearings, including Governor Henry McMaster’s according to WIS State House reporter Mary Green.

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion at the start of 2023.

