4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for about 4.9 million units of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners for containing Pseudomonas species bacteria – environmental organisms found in soil and water.

The bacteria could cause a serious infection in people with weakened immune systems if inhaled.

According to a news release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

The lot code can be found on the back of the bottle of Fabuloso above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle.

Anyone with the cleaners included in the recall should stop using them and throw them in the trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

For a full refund or replacement, take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and complete a recall form.

