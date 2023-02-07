SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman sentenced in death of daughter killed days before her graduation

Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.
Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N. Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lashanna Charlton received her sentencing Monday morning, according to WWNY.

Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville, in their New York State home on June 22, 2020.

Summerville was found dead in their home after being beaten and starved, authorities said. She was also just days away from her high school graduation.

According to court documents, Charlton struck Summerville with a hammer, causing infection and sepsis. She also failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Charlton is set to face five years of supervision upon her release.

WWNY reports an order of protection was granted for Summerville’s half-sister, who was originally charged with Summerville’s murder. That charge was later dropped.

The half-sister was 13 at the time of Summerville’s death.

“Many people failed Treyanna during her life. They are not necessarily responsible for what happened to her. Miss Charlton is, but the fact still remains that there were opportunities to intercede and for someone to step in and care for her,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said.

Charlton originally faced charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a pre-trial conference.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Lexington County Deputies seeks the public’s help with identifying three men in connection to...
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
School hoax threat incidents being investigated
School hoax threat incidents being investigated
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under scrutiny
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under scrutiny
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another