WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is entering day 12 Tuesday. Monday saw Judge Clifton Newman decide to allow evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes to be heard by the jury.

Court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.

Murdaugh is on trial for the 2021 double murder of his wife and son.

