WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 12

By Nevin Smith, Nick Neville and Greg Adaline
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is entering day 12 Tuesday. Monday saw Judge Clifton Newman decide to allow evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes to be heard by the jury.

Court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.

DAY 12 LIVESTREAM

Murdaugh is on trial for the 2021 double murder of his wife and son.

