University of South Carolina initiates step for proposed Williams-Brice Stadium project

The accelerateSC task force discussed a wide variety of topics, which included laying out a plan for reopening athletic facilities and the possibility of South Carolina playing host to a return for pro sports leagues.((Source: WIS))
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) has started the process to determine the feasibility of the Williams-Brice Stadium’s modernization.

A press release said the modernization could pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property.

On Tuesday, the school officials said their issuance of a formal Request for Information (RFI) is the first step in determining the potential scope of the project as well as identifying possible development partners who have an interest in pursuing a comprehensive land use agreement with the university.

“We believe this could be a game changer for our university,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “These projects are envisioned to create a fan experience second-to-none in college athletics. We are also looking at expanding the variety of events and opportunities these enhancements can bring, which will positively impact the local community.”

The eventual agreement is said to possibly generate significant private funding for improvements to the stadium, allowing for the expansion of the venue’s use for other public events in addition to football games.

USC’s Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer Ed Walton said the potential for forging a business partnership would allow for significant revenue generation without burdening students or taxpayers.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move forward on needed facility improvements through a partnership that doesn’t require public financing,” Walton said. “We intend to develop a project and select a partner who has a strong track record of creating commercial projects that benefit the entire community through job creation and new businesses that will make Columbia and the Midlands more vibrant than ever.”

School officials said the project will not include moving the stadium from its current location or acquiring and developing the State Fairgrounds.

“We don’t need to acquire new properties. We need to take advantage of all USC has to offer,” said Tanner.

No disruption to future home football game schedules is anticipated, school officials said.

A second phase of the project is said to be the potential for continued private development of more than 17 acres adjacent to Colonial Life Arena, west of Park Street.

“The area along Greene Street leading to the Congaree River is red hot for development. We want to see what we can offer to encourage further opportunities built there around USC and Gamecock sports,” said Tanner.

The RFI results will be due back to the university at the beginning of March. The results will provide an informed understanding of current industry capabilities and practices to better determine how it moves forward with procurement.

More information on this project can be found at GamecocksOnline.com/StadiumProject.

