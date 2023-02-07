SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road

CPD is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a...
CPD is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting.

One of the men was found outside and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Another victim showed up at the hospital and officers were alerted by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.

CPD says according to hospital officials, one of the injured victims has passed away. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting investigators with the case.

Investigators have collected ballistic evidence and are working to determine the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Latest News

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple shots and the victim was struck by the gunfire.
Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
Awareness is celebrating Black History month and highlighting WIS' Rick Henry
Awareness: Preview into next episode with SC's first Black TV Sports Director - Rick Henry
Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands
Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands
Three suspects wanted after Molotov cocktail was thrown at elementary school.
Three men wanted for throwing firebomb at elementary school: ‘We’re going to find you.’