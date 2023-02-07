Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting.

One of the men was found outside and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Another victim showed up at the hospital and officers were alerted by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.

CPD says according to hospital officials, one of the injured victims has passed away. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting investigators with the case.

Investigators have collected ballistic evidence and are working to determine the circumstances.

Sadly, #ColumbiaPDSC officers received word from hospital officials that one of the injured males has passed away. The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office is assisting us w/the case. Have info to help investigators? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/TlV9WnSiH6 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 7, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

