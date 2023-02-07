Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat at Airport High School is under investigation Tuesday morning.

The Lexington Two school district said staff and students are safe. The school received a threatening email and law enforcement was contacted.

Students and staff were evacuated at the request of investigators as a precautionary measure. The district said no one will be allowed on or off campus except for school administrators and law enforcement.

