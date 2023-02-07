Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present.

According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an explosive device.

A third suspect is also charged in connection to the same crime but his name will not be released as he is under the age of 18.

“Based on information detectives have confirmed during their investigation and interviews with the suspects, the three teens took a sealed Mason jar containing gasoline that featured a T-shirt as a fuse to Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Jan. 29,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

All three suspects turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage about the incident.

“They climbed up on top of the school and threw the device on the parking lot, which caused an explosion,” said Sheriff Koon.

Maples and Miller were arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The third suspect was released to his parents and his case will be heard in Lexington County Family Court.

