Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds

Dylan Maples (left), 19, and Ted Miller, 18, along with a third suspect have been charged in...
Dylan Maples (left), 19, and Ted Miller, 18, along with a third suspect have been charged in the Molotov cocktail case at an elementary school.(Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present.

According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an explosive device.

RELATED STORY: Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds

A third suspect is also charged in connection to the same crime but his name will not be released as he is under the age of 18.

“Based on information detectives have confirmed during their investigation and interviews with the suspects, the three teens took a sealed Mason jar containing gasoline that featured a T-shirt as a fuse to Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Jan. 29,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

All three suspects turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage about the incident.

“They climbed up on top of the school and threw the device on the parking lot, which caused an explosion,” said Sheriff Koon.

RELATED STORY: Three men wanted for throwing firebomb at elementary school: ‘We’re going to find you.’

Maples and Miller were arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The third suspect was released to his parents and his case will be heard in Lexington County Family Court.

