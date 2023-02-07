Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state.

In the Upstate - a ticket sold at Exxon SC #1 on N. Woods Dr. in Fountain Inn won $100,000.

The two other tickets won $50,000.

Lottery officials say players at the Palm Pantry #3 at 6797 US 278 in Barnwell and the 7 Eleven #41875H at 11920 Hwy. 707 in Murrells Inlet should check their tickets.

Officials say all three winners matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Monday’s drawing (5 - 11 - 22 - 23 - 69 PB: 7) at odds of 1 in 913,129.

SCEL says Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $20 million.

