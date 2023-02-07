Spring Valley High School student charged in threats against Lexington County schools

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the February 2, threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center.

According to law enforcement, the student communicated electronically about a bomb having been placed at both locations.

“The response to last week’s threats on the part of school administrators and law enforcement represents across-the-board coordination and the system working,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device, and two counts of disturbing schools.

The 15-year-old is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for charges the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made last week similar to this incident, according to Koon.

“Thanks to the Lexington Police Department, the University of South Carolina Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department working with us at LCSD, everyone stayed safe and each campus was secure as we did our work, and conducted our investigation.”

The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date and his identity will not be released because he is under the age of 18.

