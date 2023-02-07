Deputies: South Carolina man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor met 12-year-old victim through social media

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Estil man is being accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor deputies say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department reports 22-year-old Landin Nathaniel Crosby was arrested on Feb. 4 by Hampton County deputies and extradited to Calhoun County. Crosby was charged on Feb. 6 by Calhoun deputies.

The report on the arrest warrant stated, on Feb. 2, the mother of the victim said around Jan. 20 the suspect picked the victim from her Calhoun County home and took her to the Family Dollar Store at F.R. Huff Drive, and sexually assaulted her in the back of his Cadillac car.

The suspect then began contacting the victim through the social media app, Snapchat, and the victim told Crosby she was 12 multiple times and Crosby told the victim he did not care about her age according to the arrest warrant.

“My Investigators jumped on this case as soon as it was reported. I am glad we safely removed this man from preying on the youth of our community.” said Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Crosby, of Clifton Drive in Estil, is charged with criminal sexual conduct of a victim aged 11 to 14, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

