SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: South Carolina man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor met 12-year-old victim through social media

Man accused of sexual conduct with a minor said deputies.
Man accused of sexual conduct with a minor said deputies.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Estil man is being accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor deputies say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department reports 22-year-old Landin Nathaniel Crosby was arrested on Feb. 4 by Hampton County deputies and extradited to Calhoun County. Crosby was charged on Feb. 6 by Calhoun deputies.

The report on the arrest warrant stated, on Feb. 2, the mother of the victim said around Jan. 20 the suspect picked the victim from her Calhoun County home and took her to the Family Dollar Store at F.R. Huff Drive, and sexually assaulted her in the back of his Cadillac car.

The suspect then began contacting the victim through the social media app, Snapchat, and the victim told Crosby she was 12 multiple times and Crosby told the victim he did not care about her age according to the arrest warrant.

“My Investigators jumped on this case as soon as it was reported. I am glad we safely removed this man from preying on the youth of our community.” said Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Crosby, of Clifton Drive in Estil, is charged with criminal sexual conduct of a victim aged 11 to 14, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes will be heard by jury in his murder trial, judge rules
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Latest News

Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter County.
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Jurors expected to begin hearing of Murdaugh financial crime accusations
Murdaugh murder trial Day 12
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 12