Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are spending your Valentine’s Day with that special someone or your gal pals, local cookie company Embellished Dough will be hosting two events just for you.

Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m. (Soda City Live)

Monday, Feb. 13th at 6 p.m. you and your friends can sign up to decorate cookies at Preserve and Co. Boutique in Columbia.

For more information, click here or here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.