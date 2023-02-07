Soda City Live: Former Inmate Inspires Youth through Motivational Speaking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A simple mistake can cost you everything, including your freedom- something we all can take for granted. But it doesn’t define who you are.

A former inmate has taken one of the hardest lessons in his life into a teachable moment, now using that experience to inspire young people through motivational speaking.

Jhamori Smith was just 16 years old when he was arrested for armed robbery, after serving part of a 10 year sentence he decided to take what he has learned to encourage youth both incarsarated and in the community through his non profit “Rise n Shine Inspirations.”

