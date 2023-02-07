Soda City Live: 7th annual Black history month read-in

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Join the Devine Dutchess Social Club as they host their annual Read-in event.

For the last 7 years, the organization has invited several local professionals to read their favorite childhood book with children.

The event will be held at the M.L. Smith Community Center on Farrow Road on Saturday, February 11th 1 p.m.

click here for more details about the Devine Dutchess Social Club.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.