Soda City Live: 7th annual Black history month read-in
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Join the Devine Dutchess Social Club as they host their annual Read-in event.

For the last 7 years, the organization has invited several local professionals to read their favorite childhood book with children.

The event will be held at the M.L. Smith Community Center on Farrow Road on Saturday, February 11th 1 p.m.

click here for more details about the Devine Dutchess Social Club.

