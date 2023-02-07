SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.

According to the arrest warrant, during the booking of the victim, the victim was not complying with staff and struck deputy Goldsmith in his groin area. Goldsmith punched the victim twice in the abdomen, with the victim falling to the floor after the strikes.

Detectives used video footage, witness statements, and Goldsmith’s incident report in the case.

Goldsmith was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

WIS has reached out to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan for comment. No defense attorney is publicly listed for Goldsmith as of this writing.

This is not the first time Goldsmith has faced repercussions for his service with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

In Jan. 2021, SLED issued an arrest warrant for Goldsmith’s actions for an Oct. 2020 incident where body camera footage shows him knocking the suspect unconscious and breaking his jaw.

He faces 2nd-degree assault & battery and misconduct in office charges for the incident.

The incident also resulted in a lawsuit against Goldsmith and Boan which settled for $1.5 million.

A WIS investigation and the lawsuit found Goldsmith has a history of concerns being raised about his frequent use of force and at times excessive use of force.

Both Boan and Goldsmith face two additional lawsuits in federal court over his alleged actions as deputy.

