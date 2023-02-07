SkyView
Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple shots and the victim was struck by the gunfire.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.

According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Deputies say the victim went to the restaurant to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle.

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple shots and the victim was struck by the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his wounds.

LCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

