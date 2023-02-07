SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More

he 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced a partnership with "Homeless No More" for a project...
he 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced a partnership with "Homeless No More" for a project that will include the creation of an indoor and outdoor communal space for residents.((Source: WIS))
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program.

According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.

The St. Lawrence Place is a Homeless No More’s transitional shelter offering support services, life skills training and up to two years of housing for families experiencing homelessness.

“We are thrilled to have Leadership Columbia join Homeless No More in supporting the families we serve achieve true independence,” says Lila Anna Sauls, EdD, HDFP, CEO of Homeless No More. “The class has innovative ideas on how we can make St. Lawrence Place an even more engaging community where families in crisis or risk can gain stability. This is an example of the Columbia community coming together and doing good for all.”

The scope of the project includes the creation of an indoor and outdoor communal space for residents to learn how to create a community, said Leadership Class officials.

The 2023 Leadership class will furnish the indoor space, build a shade structure outside, refurbish a playground and paint a mural on the outside of the building, among other tasks.

“This project reflects the legacy of 50 years of Leadership Columbia and there is no better way to reflect that legacy than to create spaces for growth at St. Lawrence Place,” says LC23 Project Lead, Sean Battle.

Leadership Columbia is a 10-month educational program offered through the Columbia Chamber.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes will be heard by jury in his murder trial, judge rules
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Latest News

Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands
Awareness celebrates Black History Month: Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson
Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, have won their second Grammy for their...
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
American Red Cross assists family affected by fire in Richland County
Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC), Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC., and the...
“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders