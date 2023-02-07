Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program.

According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.

The St. Lawrence Place is a Homeless No More’s transitional shelter offering support services, life skills training and up to two years of housing for families experiencing homelessness.

“We are thrilled to have Leadership Columbia join Homeless No More in supporting the families we serve achieve true independence,” says Lila Anna Sauls, EdD, HDFP, CEO of Homeless No More. “The class has innovative ideas on how we can make St. Lawrence Place an even more engaging community where families in crisis or risk can gain stability. This is an example of the Columbia community coming together and doing good for all.”

The scope of the project includes the creation of an indoor and outdoor communal space for residents to learn how to create a community, said Leadership Class officials.

The 2023 Leadership class will furnish the indoor space, build a shade structure outside, refurbish a playground and paint a mural on the outside of the building, among other tasks.

“This project reflects the legacy of 50 years of Leadership Columbia and there is no better way to reflect that legacy than to create spaces for growth at St. Lawrence Place,” says LC23 Project Lead, Sean Battle.

Leadership Columbia is a 10-month educational program offered through the Columbia Chamber.

