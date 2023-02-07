SkyView
Gamecocks hit the road to take on Mizzou(Gamecocks men's basketball twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, M.O. (WIS) - South Carolina heads to the Show-Me-State to take on Mizzou.

The game starts at 9 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. The game airs on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks have just 8 wins on the year with 15 losses heading into tonight’s matchup. South Carolina currently is on a seven-game losing streak. Their last win was a 71-68 shocker over Kentucky.

During the losing streak, the team has struggled to score the ball, averaging a mere 58 points over the past 6 games. South Carolina is totaling 63.7 points per game on the season while allowing 72.7.

Freshman G.G. Jackson leads the team with 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Meechie Johnson is next at 12.3 points per game.

After the Gamecocks lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday, Jackson took to Instagram Live to voice his unhappiness with how things played out during the game.

He later issued an apology for his actions on his personal Twitter page.

After this game, the Gamecocks head to Oxford, Miss. to face Ole Miss (9-14) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

