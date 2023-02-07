FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps this week then some heavy rain is possible for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warming up Wednesday with high temps in the low 70s, this lasts into Thursday. Then Friday heavy rain is possible so it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Partly cloudy and warmer tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Low 70s Wednesday with mid 70s Thursday, warmer weather will make a brief appearance this week.

Rain chances stay away until late in the day on Thursday (30%).

First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a 90% chance of rain that could measure over an inch.

A few showers expected Saturday 70% with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday has a few showers in the morning with a 30% chance.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Expect temps in the mid 40s tonight, much warmer with a few clouds and southern flow increasing.

Skies are mostly cloudy and temperatures are warm Wednesday. Highs reach the low 70s. A warm front is moving north through the area bringing the clouds and warm temps.

We get a little more moisture Thursday. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 70s. With more moisture we see a 30% chance of showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain over an inch. A low pressure system moves northeast from the Gulf of Mexico. It’ll have plenty of moisture from the gulf bringing a 90% chance of rain for a washout kind of day. Expect showers and rain throughout most of the day and lasting into the evening hours. High temps are in the mid 60s.

Saturday we have a 70% chance of some lingering showers and some more rain, just not as much as Friday. We are cooler as a cold front passes through the region. Expect lows near 47 and highs near 54.

Sunday has some wrap around moisture which brings a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows drop into the mid 40s with a few more clouds.

Wednesday: More clouds mix in during the day with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: More clouds with showers sliding in during the evening. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain is 30%.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday: Periods of rain continue into the day (90%). Highs are in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers (70%) with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: 30% chance of early morning showers. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.

Monday: Mid 30s to start and highs reaching the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

