SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police investigate double murder in Fairfield County

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police.

According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.

Police say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy. As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time. We ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141,” said Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Updates will be provided as the investigation develops, police say.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes will be heard by jury in his murder trial, judge rules
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Latest News

Lexington Two school logo.
Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation
Governor Henry McMaster nominated retired Major General Todd B. McCaffrey for Secretary of the...
Gov. McMaster nominates candidate for Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs
Johnathan Goldsmith was arrested for allegedly striking a victim at the Kershaw County...
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
Man accused of sexual conduct with a minor said deputies.
Deputies: South Carolina man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor met 12-year-old victim through social media