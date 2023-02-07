Police investigate double murder in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police.

According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.

Police say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy. As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time. We ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141,” said Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Updates will be provided as the investigation develops, police say.

